Tue, 05 September 2017 at 11:31 am
Kristin Cavallari Is Explaining That Jay Cutler Bare Butt Photo!
- Kristin Cavallari snapped a photo of Jay Cutler‘s bare butt that had many people talking…and now she’s explaining why she did it – TMZ
- Find out who Cheryl Burke will be paired with on DWTS – Just Jared Jr
- Jennifer Lawrence is starting press for her movie mother! – Lainey Gossip
- When did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry start dating? – TooFab
- Here’s what you need to know about American Horror Story – MTV
- This is the worst thing to do after a breakup – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram, Wenn Posted to: Jay Cutler, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet