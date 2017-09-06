Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 7:36 pm

Liam & Luke Hemsworth Enjoy Some Brother Bonding Time

Liam Hemsworth and his big brother Luke Hemsworth had a fun guys’ day out!

The 27-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor and the 36-year-old Westworld star were spotted stopping by a gas station on Tuesday (September 5) in Malibu, Calif.

Liam flashed his bulging arm muscles while fueling up their SUV.

Both guys wore white t-shirts, black shorts, and baseball caps.

Last week, Liam, Luke, and their other brother Chris Hemsworth made a handsome trio as they stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica, marking the first time we’ve seen the three of them out together in over a year!

Liam recently wrapped filming on his upcoming movie Isn’t It Romantic, set to hit theaters on February 14, 2019.
