Liam & Luke Hemsworth Enjoy Some Brother Bonding Time

Liam Hemsworth and his big brother Luke Hemsworth had a fun guys’ day out!

The 27-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor and the 36-year-old Westworld star were spotted stopping by a gas station on Tuesday (September 5) in Malibu, Calif.

Liam flashed his bulging arm muscles while fueling up their SUV.

Both guys wore white t-shirts, black shorts, and baseball caps.

Last week, Liam, Luke, and their other brother Chris Hemsworth made a handsome trio as they stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica, marking the first time we’ve seen the three of them out together in over a year!

Liam recently wrapped filming on his upcoming movie Isn’t It Romantic, set to hit theaters on February 14, 2019.