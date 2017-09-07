Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 1:37 pm

Jennifer Aniston Gets Into Character on Dumplin' Set!

Check out Jennifer Aniston‘s first photos on the set of her new movie Dumplin’!

The actress was seen on the set of the new movie on Wednesday (September 6) in Jonesboro, Georgia.

The movie is about a girl with the nickname “Dumplin’” who enters a beauty pageant in order to win over the boy she likes and stick it to the other girls at school.

It also stars Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, and Patti Cake$Danielle Macdonald. Look out for the film, in theaters next year.

Check out the photos of Jennifer on set below…
