Lady Gaga Plans on Taking a Rest from Music, She Says at TIFF

Lady Gaga poses for photos while attending the press conference for her Netflix documentary Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

The 32-year-old singer wore a pair of sky-high heels with her all-black outfit.

Gaga opened up about her plans to take a break from music in the near future.

“I’m going to take a rest,” she said (via THR). “It doesn’t mean I won’t be creating. It doesn’t mean I don’t have some things up my sleeve.”

Gaga said she needs to “slow down for a moment, for some healing. Because that’s important.” She will be touring until the end of the year.

