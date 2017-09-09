Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, & Their Puppy Step Out in Coordinating Outfits

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and their new pup Porky Basquiat are a picture-perfect family!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer and the 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted taking a stroll with their furry friend on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

They all wore a combo of black and red – Sophie wore all black with a red baseball cap; Joe wore all black with a black baseball cap and red shorts; and Porky donned a black and red vest.

The dog parents took to Instagram that same day to share a photo of Porky being photographed by the paparazzi during their walk.

“All day every day #ootd #streetstyle #paps #letadoglive,” the caption reads.

“Ugh I h8 these early call-times #setlife #nothankyou,” Porky wrote along with another photo while hanging out on set later.

Joe and Sophie just introduced their new furry friend to the world last weekend. See their first posts here.

