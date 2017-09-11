Leighton Meester Sits Front Row at Naersi Fashion Show

Leighton Meester is getting in on the fashion week fun!

The 31-year-old actress was seen sitting front row at the Naersi fashion presentation during New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening (September 10) in the New York City area.

“Thank you for having me, #NAERSI. Beautiful fashion, so much fun,” Leighton posted on her Twitter account after watching the show.

