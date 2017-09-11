Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 12:53 pm

Leighton Meester Sits Front Row at Naersi Fashion Show

Leighton Meester is getting in on the fashion week fun!

The 31-year-old actress was seen sitting front row at the Naersi fashion presentation during New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening (September 10) in the New York City area.

“Thank you for having me, #NAERSI. Beautiful fashion, so much fun,” Leighton posted on her Twitter account after watching the show.

If you missed it, Leighton recently weighed in on if Gossip Girl could ever be rebooted with the original stars!
leighton meester naersi show 01
leighton meester naersi show 02
leighton meester naersi show 03
leighton meester naersi show 04
leighton meester naersi show 05
leighton meester naersi show 06
leighton meester naersi show 07
leighton meester naersi show 08
leighton meester naersi show 09
leighton meester naersi show 10
leighton meester naersi show 11
leighton meester naersi show 12
leighton meester naersi show 13
leighton meester naersi show 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Leighton Meester

