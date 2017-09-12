Dakota Johnson & Irina Shayk Star in Intimissimi's New Campaign!

Dakota Johnson and Irina Shayk are starring in Intimissimi‘s new campaign, focusing on driven women in different fields!

Irina has been the brand’s longtime muse, and she’s joined in the campaign by Dakota, professional tennis player Ana Ivanovic, and cookery author and entrepreneur Ella Mills.

“The casting is fabulous, but I also liked the challenge of communicating an underwear campaign through women who are fully dressed. I wanted to capture how these women look and feel wearing the underwear underneath their clothes. It’s a very daring way for Intimissimi to sell underwear,” photographer Mario Testino said about photographing the women for the campaign.