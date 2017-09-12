Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 10:53 am

Dakota Johnson & Irina Shayk Star in Intimissimi's New Campaign!

Dakota Johnson & Irina Shayk Star in Intimissimi's New Campaign!

Dakota Johnson and Irina Shayk are starring in Intimissimi‘s new campaign, focusing on driven women in different fields!

Irina has been the brand’s longtime muse, and she’s joined in the campaign by Dakota, professional tennis player Ana Ivanovic, and cookery author and entrepreneur Ella Mills.

“The casting is fabulous, but I also liked the challenge of communicating an underwear campaign through women who are fully dressed. I wanted to capture how these women look and feel wearing the underwear underneath their clothes. It’s a very daring way for Intimissimi to sell underwear,” photographer Mario Testino said about photographing the women for the campaign.

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson irina shayk new campaign 01
dakota johnson irina shayk new campaign 02
dakota johnson irina shayk new campaign 03
dakota johnson irina shayk new campaign 04
dakota johnson irina shayk new campaign 05
dakota johnson irina shayk new campaign 06
dakota johnson irina shayk new campaign 07
dakota johnson irina shayk new campaign 08

Credit: Mario Testino
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Fashion, Irina Shayk

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr
  • Multipass

    Irina is gorgeous.

  • TaraTeller

    She truly is. What a stunner.