Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 9:26 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Crashes James Corden's Monologue as He Insults Goop!

Gwyneth Paltrow Crashes James Corden's Monologue as He Insults Goop!

Gwyneth Paltrow interrupted James Corden‘s monologue last night on The Late Late Show after she heard him talking about Goop and her new magazine cover.

“The cover features Gwyneth Paltrow lying down in mud,” James said. “I can’t believe Gwyneth Paltrow beat out the competition to be on the cover of the new Gwyneth Paltrow magazine.”

“Pretending to be down to earth has been Gwyneth Paltrow’s best performance yet,” James continued.

James, I mean, to be fair, I think you’re being a little harsh. There are a lot of people that listen to the advice that we give in Goop,” she interrupted. In the end, Gwyneth appeared to convert James to liking her techniques highlighted in Goop, including cupping, grounding and vaginal steaming.
Photos: CBS
