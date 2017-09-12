Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 11:47 pm

Kerry Washington & Kate Hudson Answer Calls Together at 'Hand in Hand' Benefit

Kerry Washington & Kate Hudson Answer Calls Together at 'Hand in Hand' Benefit

Kate Hudson and Kerry Washington pose for a photo together while attending Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief on Tuesday (September 12) at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif.

The two stars joined a bunch of other celebs to answer calls from donors, who gave money to support hurricane relief. Over $14 million was raised during the one-hour telethon!

Some of the other stars at the event included Connie Britton, Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jared Leto, Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, Sean “Diddy” Combs, This Is UsSterling K. Brown, and funny guys Adam Sandler, David Spade, Josh Gad, Ray Romano, Craig Robinson, and Eric McCormack.

Kate currently has a buzz cut for her role in the upcoming movie Sister.

Go to HandInHand2017.com right now to donate or call 1-800-258-6000.

20+ pictures inside of stars attending the Los Angeles portion of the telethon…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
