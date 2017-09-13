Top Stories
Wed, 13 September 2017 at 1:50 pm

Alec Baldwin Taught Daughter Carmen, 4, His Donald Trump Impression - Watch Now!

Alec Baldwin Taught Daughter Carmen, 4, His Donald Trump Impression - Watch Now!

Alec Baldwin went on The Ellen Show today to discuss his new parody memoir “You Can’t Spell America Without Me” and brought along a very cute clip of him and his daughter Carmen, 4.

The 59-year-old actor brought a video of him teaching his daughter how to do his famous impression of Donald Trump that he brought to Saturday Night Live last season. He also confirmed he’ll be doing the impression again on the show this season, though did not confirm how long he could return.

Watch the clip of Carmen Baldwin doing a Donald Trump impression…
