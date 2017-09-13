Nicki Minaj & Emily Ratajkowski Slay at Marc Jacobs Show

Top Stories
Wed, 13 September 2017 at 10:47 pm

Nicki Minaj and Emily Ratajkowski killed their style game as usual at the Marc Jacobs fashion show!

The 34-year-old rapper and the 26-year-old model stepped out for the event held during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday (September 13) in New York City.

Nicki wore a semi-sheer black corset dress with lace details, which she paired with a matching black coat. She completed her look with black and white heels, big gold hoop earrings, and gold bracelets.

Emily, showing off her brand-new bangs, sported a long-sleeve white blouse with frill details, black jeans, red and silver heels, and a leopard-print belt, complementing her look with a black clutch and elegant gold jewelry.

They were joined by Cara Santana, Courtney Love, Sita Abellan, Shea Marie, Hari Nef, Chriselle Lim, Julia Garner, Niki Taylor, her daughter Ciel, Caroline Vreeland, J. Alexander, and Zosia Mamet.

ICYMI, watch Nicki perform “Rake It Up” live for the first time during NYFW!

FYI: Nicki is wearing a Marc Jacobs coat and earrings and an Agent Provocateur dress.

20+ pictures inside of Nicki Minaj, Emily Ratajkowski, and more at the show…

Photos: Getty
