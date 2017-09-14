Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 5:42 pm

Angelina Jolie Meets with UN Secretary General in New York

Angelina Jolie Meets with UN Secretary General in New York

Angelina Jolie shakes hands with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a visit to the United Nations on Thursday (September 14) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, though no details about the nature of her visit were provided.

A video of Angelina posing for photos with Guterres was share on Twitter by ABS-CBN News reporter Mike Navallo. Watch below!

Angelina is in the Big Apple with her kids after attending the premiere of her movie First They Killed My Father in Toronto.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie meets with un secretary general 01
angelina jolie meets with un secretary general 02
angelina jolie meets with un secretary general 03
angelina jolie meets with un secretary general 04
angelina jolie meets with un secretary general 05

Credit: DON EMMERT/AFP; Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr