Angelina Jolie Meets with UN Secretary General in New York
Angelina Jolie shakes hands with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a visit to the United Nations on Thursday (September 14) in New York City.
The 42-year-old actress is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, though no details about the nature of her visit were provided.
A video of Angelina posing for photos with Guterres was share on Twitter by ABS-CBN News reporter Mike Navallo. Watch below!
Angelina is in the Big Apple with her kids after attending the premiere of her movie First They Killed My Father in Toronto.
No details were given about the meeting. Jolie and Guterres briefly posed before the cameras before heading inside the UN Sec Gen's office. pic.twitter.com/iSA9u5i2cK
— Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) September 14, 2017