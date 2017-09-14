Angelina Jolie Meets with UN Secretary General in New York

Angelina Jolie shakes hands with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a visit to the United Nations on Thursday (September 14) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, though no details about the nature of her visit were provided.

A video of Angelina posing for photos with Guterres was share on Twitter by ABS-CBN News reporter Mike Navallo. Watch below!

Angelina is in the Big Apple with her kids after attending the premiere of her movie First They Killed My Father in Toronto.