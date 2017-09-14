'Big Brother' 2017: Top 3 Revealed After Another Elimination (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want to know what happened on Big Brother!

It was a very quick week of game play in Big Brother after a special eviction on Wednesday and another one on Thursday.

Alex was evicted from the game during Wednesday’s special episode. Paul then won the head of household competition and he put Josh and Kevin up for nominations.

Paul won the veto competition and during the live veto ceremony, he decided not to use it. Christmas had the sole vote this week and got to decide who went to jury.

Click through the slideshow to find out who went home, plus meet the final three…