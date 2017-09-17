Nick Jonas Speaks Out About Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant: 'It's Inspiring'

Nick Jonas is sending his well wishes to his friend and former girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The 25-year-old entertainer just revealed how he found out about Selena‘s kidney transplant and how glad he is that she’s doing better.

“I didn’t [know]. I was just as surprised as everyone else when I woke up and saw her Instagram, but wow. That’s just incredible, and the strength she’s shown through all of that is inspiring,” Nick said while speaking with SiriusXM’s Hits 1.

He added, “I’m pumped for her. I’m happy to see she’s doing well, it seems, and she was able to get the surgery and her friend helping her is a beautiful thing. So it’s all amazing.”