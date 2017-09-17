This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Walks Emmys 2017 Carpet with Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe!

Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 5:41 pm

Sterling K. Brown is first up on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series tonight for his work on This Is Us.

Sterling was joined on the red carpet by his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, who has actually appeared on three episodes of This Is Us in the role of Yvette. The show is nominated for many awards tonight, including Outstanding Drama Series.

This is Sterling‘s second year in a row at the Emmys following his win last year for The People v. O.J. Simpson.

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Valentino tuxedo and shirt, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Harry Winston watch.
