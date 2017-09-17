Zach Galifianakis Shows Off His Slimmed Down Figure at Emmys 2017

Zach Galifianakis looks so handsome as he arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actor showed off his slimmed down figure in a sleek, black tux as he attended the awards show.

Zach is nominated tonight for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in FX’s Baskets.

