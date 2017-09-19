Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 10:49 am

Ryan Gosling Says 'It Was A Privilege' to Get Punched By Harrison Ford on 'Blade Runner 2049'

Ryan Gosling has opened up some more about the moment Harrison Ford punched him on the set of Blade Runner 2049, admitting that it was a “privilege.”

“Will I say it was my fault because my face leaned in a little too close to his fist? It happens,” the 36-year-old actor expressed while attending a photo call for Blade Runner 2049 on Tuesday (September 19) in Madrid, Spain.

“It’s not something I’m ashamed of – if it’s going to happen, let it be delivered by Harrison Ford. It was a privilege,” Ryan concluded.

Ryan was joined at the photo call by Harrison himself as well as their co-star Ana de Armas.
Credit: Oscar Gonzalez; Photos: WENN
