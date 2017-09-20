Fergie Looks Ferocious at 'Double Dutchess: Seeing Double' Premiere!

Fergie‘s got everybody doing a double take on the red carpet!

The 42-year-old “You Already Know” pop star looked fierce on the red carpet of the premiere for her Double Dutchess: Seeing Double visual experience on Wednesday (September 20) at The Tuck Room in New York City.

The film is part of Fergie‘s new album, Double Dutchess, which drops on Friday (September 22).

She’s been teasing clips from the Double Dutchess visual on her Instagram, including one snippet featuring Kendall Jenner.

Fergie recently opened up about her newly announced split with Josh Duhamel.

Watch her Double Dutchess teaser below!