January Jones & Will Forte Celebrate 'Last Man On Earth' Season 4 with Cast Cruise Party!

January Jones is all smiles as she poses alongside her cast mates at their Last Man On Earth Booze Cruise Season Four Premiere Party held on Tuesday (September 19) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actress was joined by co-stars Keith Williams, Kristen Schaal, Will Forte, Mary Steenburgen, Cleopatra Coleman, Mel Rodriguez, as well as executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

January rocked a sheer turtleneck sweater underneath her red blazer. “#plans @lastmanfox premiere partay,” January captioned with her Instagram post ahead of the party.

Season four of The Last Man On Earth premieres on Sunday, Oct. 1 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX – Watch the trailer below!



Season 4 | THE LAST MAN ON EARTH