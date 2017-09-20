Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know the winner of America’s Got Talent season 12!

The results are in and we now know who has won the latest season of America’s Got Talent, one of the most-watched in the show’s history.

There were so many talented performers this year and it was so tough for America to choose a winner. 10 acts remained in the finals and the top five were revealed during the results show. We then found out what place each of them ranked before the winner was finally announced.

The winner won the grand prize of $1 million and the chance to headline the AGT live show in Las Vegas this November.

First place: Darci Lynne Farmer

Second place: Angelica Hale

Third place: Light Balance

Fourth place: Mandy Harvey

Fifth place: Sara Carson and Hero