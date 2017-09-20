Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know the winner of America’s Got Talent season 12!

The results are in and we now know who has won the latest season of America’s Got Talent, one of the most-watched in the show’s history.

There were so many talented performers this year and it was so tough for America to choose a winner. 10 acts remained in the finals and the top five were revealed during the results show. We then found out what place each of them ranked before the winner was finally announced.

The winner won the grand prize of $1 million and the chance to headline the AGT live show in Las Vegas this November.

Click inside to find out who won America’s Got Talent 2017…

And the winner is…

Darci Lynne Farmer

First place: Darci Lynne Farmer
Second place: Angelica Hale
Third place: Light Balance
Fourth place: Mandy Harvey
Fifth place: Sara Carson and Hero
Photos: NBC
  • EternalDamnation

    My personal choice would have been Angelica, but Darci was such a close second in my mind it really doesn’t matter. These kids were mind-blowingly talented. To be honest, I think they were more talented than the whole panel of judges and that is saying something. Well done !

  • Nanette Tabuac

    The real winner is Angelica. mark my word.

  • http://hisblossombunny.tumblr.com/ NerdyBirdy

    YYYASSSSSSS!!!

  • http://hisblossombunny.tumblr.com/ NerdyBirdy

    YYYASSSSSSS!!!