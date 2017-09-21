Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 12:59 am

Kanye West Is All Smiles After Dinner in Beverly Hills!

Kanye West is definitely in a good mood!

The 40-year-old rapper was photographed stepping out from sushi spot Matsuhisa on Wednesday (September 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Yeezus entertainer looked comfy and casual in a white tee and jeans as he flashed a smile for the cameras while making his way home.

Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian went out for a date night the previous week at The Peppermint Club after catching Dave Chappelle‘s live show.

The two are reportedly expecting a baby girl via surrogate.
