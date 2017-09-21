Kanye West Is All Smiles After Dinner in Beverly Hills!
Kanye West is definitely in a good mood!
The 40-year-old rapper was photographed stepping out from sushi spot Matsuhisa on Wednesday (September 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The Yeezus entertainer looked comfy and casual in a white tee and jeans as he flashed a smile for the cameras while making his way home.
Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian went out for a date night the previous week at The Peppermint Club after catching Dave Chappelle‘s live show.
The two are reportedly expecting a baby girl via surrogate.