Kanye West Is All Smiles After Dinner in Beverly Hills!

Kanye West is definitely in a good mood!

The 40-year-old rapper was photographed stepping out from sushi spot Matsuhisa on Wednesday (September 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

The Yeezus entertainer looked comfy and casual in a white tee and jeans as he flashed a smile for the cameras while making his way home.

Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian went out for a date night the previous week at The Peppermint Club after catching Dave Chappelle‘s live show.

The two are reportedly expecting a baby girl via surrogate.