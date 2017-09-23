Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Issue Joint Statement in Response to Birth Control Pill Flushing Controversy

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are reacting to controversy that stemmed from a story the two told about Ian flushing Nikki‘s birth control pills down the toilet when they decided to start a family.

When a journalist called the act “unconsented bulls**t,” Nikki fought back and called it “irresponsible journalism.”

On Saturday (September 23), Ian and Nikki issued a joint statement on Ian‘s Instagram.

“To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry. That is an extremely serious issue, and women’s rights is something that is incredibly important to both of us,” they wrote.

“We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant, a goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of the start of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter,” they continued.

“We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby. The end.”

See the full statement below.