Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 1:52 pm

Mariah Carey Sparkles in a Sexy Dress on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka!

Mariah Carey Sparkles in a Sexy Dress on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka!

Mariah Carey looks fabulous in a sexy black dress while stepping out with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka!

The 47-year-old Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse powerhouse vocalist smiled happily as Bryan guided the superstar singer by hand down the stairs from Gracias Madre on Friday night (September 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

Mariah was recently spotted at a dinner party hanging out with fellow Las Vegas showgirl, Britney Spears.

Mariah’s All I Want For Christmas Is You concert series will begin in Las Vegas on December 14.
Just Jared on Facebook
mariah carey dinner 01
mariah carey dinner 02
mariah carey dinner 03
mariah carey dinner 04
mariah carey dinner 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Bryan Tanaka, Mariah Carey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr