Mariah Carey Sparkles in a Sexy Dress on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka!

Mariah Carey looks fabulous in a sexy black dress while stepping out with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka!

The 47-year-old Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse powerhouse vocalist smiled happily as Bryan guided the superstar singer by hand down the stairs from Gracias Madre on Friday night (September 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Mariah was recently spotted at a dinner party hanging out with fellow Las Vegas showgirl, Britney Spears.

Mariah’s All I Want For Christmas Is You concert series will begin in Las Vegas on December 14.