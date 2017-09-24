Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Celebrities are taking to Twitter today to speak out about some NFL players choosing to kneel during the National Anthem.

A handful of NFL players chose to kneel today, while many linked arms in unity to show their support.

“As a football fan, I am proud of the NFL players today. Nothing is more American than the right to peacefully protest,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

The kneeling issue came to light after Donald Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

