Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets
Celebrities are taking to Twitter today to speak out about some NFL players choosing to kneel during the National Anthem.
A handful of NFL players chose to kneel today, while many linked arms in unity to show their support.
“As a football fan, I am proud of the NFL players today. Nothing is more American than the right to peacefully protest,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.
The kneeling issue came to light after Donald Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”
As a football fan, I am proud of the NFL players today. Nothing is more American than the right to peacefully protest.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 24, 2017
#TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/zjLHmCN0zF
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 24, 2017
Agreed ‘til “son’s of bitches.” For me now, #TakeAKnee isn’t a ceding of American symbol but a gesture of faith in true American principle. https://t.co/RaUWuJ1sXg
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 24, 2017
#TakeAKnee you son of a bitch @realDonaldTrump everything you wish to cripple you only strengthen #NFL #resist
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) September 24, 2017
Are you a white football fan?
Have you expressed your public support for #TakeAKnee ?
Our indifference is costing people their lives. https://t.co/RHXhUQXvgu
— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) September 24, 2017
I love seeing all these athletes #TakeAKnee & the momentum @Kaepernick7 has started. I like this America. We're not sheep. #RiseUp #Resist
— Leslie Bibb (@mslesliebibb) September 24, 2017
Protests are supposed to upset and challenge people. That's the whole fucking point.
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 24, 2017
One of the great things about our country is that we can protest in peaceful ways without fear. God Bless America!
— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) September 24, 2017
Exactly https://t.co/oEKy41fyyT
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 24, 2017
Started with arms locked in unity and playing one heck of a game! Let's go @Vikings!!!
— Shanola Hampton (@shanolahampton) September 24, 2017
Standing in Unity , locked arms and standing proud ( its suppose to be #takingaknee and #OMG… https://t.co/Bvr1WL3uoj
— George Lopez (@georgelopez) September 24, 2017
Sorry but these players don't exist for the purpose of your convenient apathy. They're using their power to defend the powerless. https://t.co/jEVEqokC9J
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 24, 2017