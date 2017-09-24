Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 2:46 pm

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Celebrities are taking to Twitter today to speak out about some NFL players choosing to kneel during the National Anthem.

A handful of NFL players chose to kneel today, while many linked arms in unity to show their support.

“As a football fan, I am proud of the NFL players today. Nothing is more American than the right to peacefully protest,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

The kneeling issue came to light after Donald Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

Click inside to see more tweets from celebrities…
Just Jared on Facebook
celebrities react kneeling anthem 01
celebrities react kneeling anthem 02
celebrities react kneeling anthem 03
celebrities react kneeling anthem 04
celebrities react kneeling anthem 05
celebrities react kneeling anthem 06
celebrities react kneeling anthem 07
celebrities react kneeling anthem 08
celebrities react kneeling anthem 09
celebrities react kneeling anthem 10
celebrities react kneeling anthem 11
celebrities react kneeling anthem 12
celebrities react kneeling anthem 13
celebrities react kneeling anthem 14
celebrities react kneeling anthem 15
celebrities react kneeling anthem 16
celebrities react kneeling anthem 17
celebrities react kneeling anthem 18
celebrities react kneeling anthem 19
celebrities react kneeling anthem 20
celebrities react kneeling anthem 21
celebrities react kneeling anthem 22
celebrities react kneeling anthem 23
celebrities react kneeling anthem 24
celebrities react kneeling anthem 25
celebrities react kneeling anthem 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Football

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr