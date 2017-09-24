Dylan O'Brien's Third 'Maze Runner' Movie Debuts First Trailer!

The first trailer for the upcoming movie Maze Runner: The Death Cure has been released!

The film was delayed after star Dylan O’Brien was injured on set and production was halted. But, the movie is finally going to be released in theaters on January 26, 2018.

In the epic finale to the three film franchise, Thomas (O’Brien) leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

Kaya Scodelario, Nathalie Emmanuel, Katherine McNamara, Patricia Clarkson, Giancarlo Esposito, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Walton Goggins, Ki Hong Lee, and more also star in the film.



Maze Runner: The Death Cure | Official Trailer