Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Watches Travis Scott Perform in Vegas

Kylie Jenner Watches Travis Scott Perform in Vegas

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Spark Major Rumors with 'Congratulations' Cake

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spark Major Rumors with 'Congratulations' Cake

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 10:00 am

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spark Major Rumors with 'Congratulations' Cake

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spark Major Rumors with 'Congratulations' Cake

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been seen kissing and packing on the PDA, and now the rumors are getting really heated because of a message on a dessert!

The pair were out to dinner in Miami, Florida on Saturday (September 23) and were presented with a dessert that read, “Congratulations Scott and Sophia,” (with her name spelled wrong.)

TMZ reports that it appeared as if the gathering was a pre-planned event and not a spontaneous party.

Sources tell the publication that they are not engaged…so what are they being congratulated for!?

To see the video and photos, head on over to TMZ.

See photos of the pair in Miami below…
Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 01
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 02
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 03
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 04
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 05
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 06
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 07
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 08
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 09
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 10
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 11
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 12
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 13
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 14
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 15
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 16
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 17
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 18
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 19
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 20
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 21
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 22
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 23
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 24
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 25
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 26
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 27
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 28
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 29
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 30
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 31
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 32
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 33
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 34
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 35
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 36
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 37
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 38
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 39
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 40
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 41
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 42
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 43
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 44
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 45
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 46
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 47
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 48
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 49
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 50
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 51
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 52
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 53
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 54
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 55
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 56
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 57
scott disick and sofia richie flaunt pda on a boat with friends2 58

Credit: Instar; Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr