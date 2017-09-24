Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spark Major Rumors with 'Congratulations' Cake

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been seen kissing and packing on the PDA, and now the rumors are getting really heated because of a message on a dessert!

The pair were out to dinner in Miami, Florida on Saturday (September 23) and were presented with a dessert that read, “Congratulations Scott and Sophia,” (with her name spelled wrong.)

TMZ reports that it appeared as if the gathering was a pre-planned event and not a spontaneous party.

Sources tell the publication that they are not engaged…so what are they being congratulated for!?

To see the video and photos, head on over to TMZ.

See photos of the pair in Miami below…