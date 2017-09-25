Top Stories
Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His &amp; Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His & Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 9:13 am

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Ryan Seacrest‘s production company produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and he remains close to the whole family.

On Monday (September 25), during the opening of Live! with Kelly & Ryan, the hosts had texted Kris Jenner to see if Kylie Jenner would confirm if she’s expecting.

Ryan and Kelly originally told the audience that they were waiting on an answer, and finally, Kris texted back saying, “Kylie‘s not confirming anything.”

Kylie has not made any public statement, but she has been posting on social media since the news broke.

See the newest photos of Kylie from this past weekend in the gallery below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner travis scott first appearance 01
kylie jenner travis scott first appearance 02
kylie jenner travis scott first appearance 03
kylie jenner travis scott first appearance 04
kylie jenner travis scott first appearance 05
kylie jenner travis scott first appearance 06
kylie jenner travis scott first appearance 07
kylie jenner travis scott first appearance 08

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kelly Ripa, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Ryan Seacrest

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr