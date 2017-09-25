Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Ryan Seacrest‘s production company produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and he remains close to the whole family.

On Monday (September 25), during the opening of Live! with Kelly & Ryan, the hosts had texted Kris Jenner to see if Kylie Jenner would confirm if she’s expecting.

Ryan and Kelly originally told the audience that they were waiting on an answer, and finally, Kris texted back saying, “Kylie‘s not confirming anything.”

Kylie has not made any public statement, but she has been posting on social media since the news broke.

