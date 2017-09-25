Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially gone public with their romance!

The 36-year-old actress and 33-year-old royal held hands as they headed towards the Wheelchair Tennis Match during the 2017 Invictus Games on Monday (September 25) in Toronto, Canada.

They were seen holding hands as they arrived and then sat next to each other to watch.

This weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan attended their first event together, though they did not sit next to each other.

Earlier in the day, Prince Harry gave a speech at a press conference for the Games and you can see those photos in the gallery below.