'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 1:42 am

Justin Bieber Dons Guns N' Roses T-Shirt For Juice Run

Justin Bieber heads back to his car after picking up a juice drink on Monday (September 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 23-year-old singer looked casual in a Guns N’ Roses shirt, a black hat, gray pants, and a pair of sneakers.

Over the weekend, Justin hung out with his pal Niall Horan after he got back from the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Justin then posted a photo of himself in a similar pose as Niall‘s album cover art. See it below!

Earlier in the weekend, Justin did some shopping at Barneys New York.

