Tue, 26 September 2017

Selena Gomez Looks so Pretty Stepping Out After Filming in NYC!

Selena Gomez is looking fresh-faced and beautiful!

The 25-year-old “Bad Actress” pop star and actress was spotted taking a break from filming her upcoming Woody Allen-directed movie on Tuesday (September 26) in New York City.

Selena went makeup free in denim, a graphic T-shirt and a striped jacket while stepping out with friends in the city for an outing.

Selena was spotted one day before stepping out from her apartment looking great. She’s reportedly doing very well, even after her surprising reveal about her kidney transplant this month.

Credit: BlayzenPhotos; Photos: BACKGRID
