Milo Ventimiglia Tells Jimmy Fallon That 'This Is Us' Fans Make Him Cry All The Time!

Milo Ventimiglia is dapper in a suit while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (September 26) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor reveals how he got Sylvester Stallone to make a This Is Us guest appearance and shares a heartfelt voicemail a friend left when he mistakenly thought Milo won an Emmy.

Milo also talks about season two of the hit show and dishes about how often he gets teary-eyed by This Is Us fans sharing their stories.

“They start telling me stories, and then photos come out and I’m seeing photos of them and their fathers and kids and all this stuff – and I start crying, I get emotional,” Milo told Fallon.



