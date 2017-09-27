Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 12:56 pm

Milo Ventimiglia Tells Jimmy Fallon That 'This Is Us' Fans Make Him Cry All The Time!

Milo Ventimiglia Tells Jimmy Fallon That 'This Is Us' Fans Make Him Cry All The Time!

Milo Ventimiglia is dapper in a suit while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (September 26) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor reveals how he got Sylvester Stallone to make a This Is Us guest appearance and shares a heartfelt voicemail a friend left when he mistakenly thought Milo won an Emmy.

Milo also talks about season two of the hit show and dishes about how often he gets teary-eyed by This Is Us fans sharing their stories.

“They start telling me stories, and then photos come out and I’m seeing photos of them and their fathers and kids and all this stuff – and I start crying, I get emotional,” Milo told Fallon.


Fans Make Milo Ventimiglia Cry with Their ‘This Is Us’ Stories

Click inside to watch the rest of Milo Ventimiglia’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Milo Ventimiglia Reunites with Sylvester Stallone on This Is Us Season 2
Just Jared on Facebook
milo ventimiglia tells jimmy fallon that this is us fans make him cry 01
milo ventimiglia tells jimmy fallon that this is us fans make him cry 02
milo ventimiglia tells jimmy fallon that this is us fans make him cry 03

Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: NBC, Getty
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Milo Ventimiglia

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr