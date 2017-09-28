Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 11:25 am

Kylie Jenner Debuts New Quay Australia Sunglasses Line!

Kylie Jenner and Quay Australia have teamed up to create their second line of sunglasses!

The 20-year-old pregnant reality star has fronted the QuayXKylie Drop II campaign, which features limited edition sunglasses and is inspired by the 80s and 90s.

The collection features 3 styles (“Unbothered,” “20’s,” and “As If”) and 7 colors in total.

You’ll be able to purchase the sunglasses on October 4!

In personal news, it was revealed that Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The baby is reportedly due around February.
Credit: Quay Australia
