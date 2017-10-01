Nina Dobrev Talks 'Vampire Diaries' Exit with 'Rogue' Magazine

Nina Dobrev takes the cover for Rogue Magazine‘s Print Issue No. 7, on newsstands today!

Here is what the 28-year-old Flatliners actress had to share:

On leaving The Vampire Diaries before the show ended: “I’ve always wanted to take big risks. I started Vampire Diaries when I was 20, and I was playing a young teenage girl. I also played Katherine, this ancient vixen who was manipulative and crazy. Then I grew into myself as a woman– I found that part of myself while playing that role– I grew with the show and I wanted to continue to grow outside of it. Mentally, it was a crazy time. I was 27 when I left the show, I was ready to do something different. I wanted to prove everyone wrong who said I would play this one role my whole life or be stuck playing younger roles.”

On her new movie Flatliners: “It’s such a unique concept, the idea of dying and coming back to life– everybody at some point wonders what happens after we pass away– where do we go? Are we just here for a short amount of time and then nothing? Is that it? There are so many questions. I’ve always wondered about it, so the fact that this film explores that concept was very intriguing to me,”

On losing her cat: “My cat passed away a couple months ago. I’ve had her since I was nine, and it wasn’t until she passed that I ever lived truly alone– I realized how important her companionship was to me. The day that she died, I cried myself to sleep.”

