Kristen Bell Shares an Adorably Awkward Photo of Herself as a Kid for Puerto Rico Relief!

Kristen Bell is helping Puerto Rico – by getting awkward!

The 37-year-old actress decided to participate in Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll‘s #PuberMe challenge, in which the two stars vowed to donate money to help Puerto Rico for disaster relief for every celebrity who posted an awkward childhood photo.

“Late to the game but never tardy to a party, here you go @StephenAtHome and @nickkroll – #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief,” Kristen wrote.

Kristen was spotted chatting with Seth Rogen on the set of Like Father, her upcoming Netflix comedy written and directed by Seth’s wife Lauren Miller Rogen, on Saturday (September 30) in New York City.

See Kristen‘s adorably awkward pic below!