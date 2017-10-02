Prince Harry Exits Toronto Hotel After Closing Out Invictus Games with Meghan Markle!

Prince Harry keeps it cool and casual as he carries out all of his luggage out of his hotel on Sunday (October 1) in Toronto, Canada.

The 33-year-old royal was headed to the airport after making his way out of the Fairmont Royal York hotel, where he had been staying for the duration of the week-long 2017 Invictus Games.

The evening before, Harry was spotted joining his girlfriend Meghan Markle at her private box during the 2017 Invictus Games where the two showed off some cute PDA while watching Kelly Clarkson perform.

Earlier this week, Meghan and Prince Harry made their first official public appearance together at the games.