Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 5:00 am

Olivia Munn Wears Army Green Jacket Through Vancouver Airport

Olivia Munn Wears Army Green Jacket Through Vancouver Airport

Olivia Munn rocks a pair of gold shoes while making her way through the airport on Sunday (October 1) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 37-year-old actress has been in town to continue filming the upcoming second season of her show Six.

The week before, Olivia and some of her cast mates took a photo together… while all simultaneously jumping in the air.

“Jump on Six #sixonhistory,” she captioned the action shot. Check it out below!

Olivia recently wore a short suit for the Laura Basci and de Sede Los Angeles Showroom Opening.

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Just Jared on Facebook
olivia munn is back in vancouver for six filming 01
olivia munn is back in vancouver for six filming 02
olivia munn is back in vancouver for six filming 03

Photos: PacificCoastNews
Posted to: Olivia Munn

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr