Wed, 04 October 2017 at 12:16 pm

Maks Chmerkovskiy Addresses 'DWTS' Absence Amid Rumors of Vanessa Lachey Drama

Maks Chmerkovskiy Addresses 'DWTS' Absence Amid Rumors of Vanessa Lachey Drama

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has tweeted out about his absence from Dancing with the Stars on Monday (October 2), which forced his partner Vanessa Lachey to perform with Alan Bersten.

After this occurred, rumors swirled that there’s drama between Maks and Vanessa and they do not get along.

“As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa,” Maks tweeted out.

He added, “We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!”
Photos: ABC
