Jared Leto Reacts to Horrifying Las Vegas Shooting on 'Ellen'

Jared Leto is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about the shooting in Las Vegas that left over fifty people dead on Sunday night (October 1).

While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (October 5), the 45-year-old actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman reacted to the horrible event.

“It’s horrific, it’s heartbreaking, but I do think that no matter how much evil there is in the world, nothing can defeat the human spirit. We need to continue to live our lives, to follow our dreams, and to keep moving forward,” he said.

“It’s just heartbreaking and senseless. I hope that if anything comes from this, it’s that we all get a little closer. That we all listen a little bit more and have a greater sense of understand and empathy and kindness with each other.

Watch Jared‘s conversation with Ellen below, as well as his performance of “Walk on Water.”