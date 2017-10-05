Kerry Washington Talks Being Substitute Teacher After Starring in Big Break 'Save The Last Dance' - Watch Here!

Kerry Washington is picture perfect in a floral dress while making her way inside Good Morning America on Thursday morning (October 4) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress promoted the series finale of Scandal before switching into a different outfit to make her way out of the studios.

The evening before, Kerry made an appearance on The Late Show and opened up to host Stephen Colbert about the jobs she held before making it big.

“I worked in a restaurant and I taught yoga and I also was a substitute teacher for New York City public schools,” Kerry recalled. “It was a perfect job for an actor because you get a call in the morning saying, ‘We need a teacher,’ and if I had an audition, I wouldn’t go, but if I didn’t have an audition — which was most days — I would go and work in a school.”

“I got a job in a movie called Save the Last Dance, and it was my first big film,” Kerry continued. “It did not pay me a lot of money, so after the movie came out, I went back to substitute teaching for a while. And then I had to make a rule that I wouldn’t work in high schools. I could only do elementary schools because kids were cutting class to see Chenille teach French. So it was bad. I would go into a school and I would see all these kids outside the window trying to see that girl from Save the Last Dance.”



