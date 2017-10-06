Liam Hemsworth & Injured Brother Luke Grab Dinner at Nobu

Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2017 at 1:09 pm

Liam and Luke Hemsworth kicked off their weekend early with a guys’ night out!

The 27-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor and the 36-year-old Westworld star were spotted enjoying a meal at Nobu with friends on Thursday (October 5) in Malibu, Calif.

Liam paired his dark blue and white striped shirt with a dark blue sweater, and Luke sported a sling on his left arm.

Both guys also wore baseball caps.

Missing from the festivities was their middle brother Chris.

Back in August, the brothers made a handsome trio as they stepped out together for dinner in Santa Monica.

Did you know that Chris almost lost his Thor role to Liam? Read more here.

FYI: Liam is wearing a Linksoul hat.
