Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 12:53 am

Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Puerto Rico Benefit Song 'Almost Like Praying' - Lyrics, Stream & Download!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has dropped the new song “Almost Like Praying,” a charity single to support the people of Puerto Rico who were affected by Hurricane Maria.

A star-studded roster of artists joined forces for the new song: Lin-Manuel, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Gloria Estefan, Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez and Rita Moreno, Broadway stars Anthony Ramos and Ana Villafane, and more.

“The lyrics–every one of the 78 towns in Puerto Rico. We lift you up always,” Lin-Manuel tweeted.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below!


Almost Like Praying (feat. Artists for Puerto Rico)
