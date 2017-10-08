'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' New Footage Revealed Ahead of Trailer Debut

Brand new, never before seen footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted earlier today in anticipation of tomorrow’s brand new trailer!

In the new footage, Rey (Daisy Ridley) can be seen practicing fighting with a light saber.

The new trailer will be debuting tomorrow during Monday Night Football on ESPN. The trailer will air during halftime of game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears. Stay tuned!

In addition, advanced ticket sales for The Last Jedi kick off tomorrow. The film will hit theaters on December 15.