Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 3:15 pm

Ben Affleck Emerges Amid Hilarie Burton Groping Controversy

Ben Affleck steps out on Thursday (October 11) in Los Angeles amid the Hilarie Burton controversy.

The 45-year-old apologized to Hilarie today on Twitter after she said he groped her in a 2003 incident on MTV’s TRL.

The groping incident was brought back to light after one fan on Twitter said Ben should have “kept quiet” after releasing a statement on Harvey Weinstein. Another fan wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton‘s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.” Hilarie wrote back, “I didn’t forget.”

