Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 8:00 am

Mila Kunis Won't Be Giving Her Kids Gifts This Christmas

Mila Kunis Won't Be Giving Her Kids Gifts This Christmas

Mila Kunis chats on the phone as she runs some errands on Monday afternoon (October 9) in Studio City, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress looked cute in a striped T-shirt, jeans, and Chanel flats as she stepped out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mila Kunis

During a recent interview, Mila revealed that she and husband Ashton Kutcher will not be giving their kids – Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1 – Christmas gifts this year.

“No presents for the kids,” Mila told ET. “We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are [around age] 1, it doesn’t really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2 and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything – it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Mila continued: “We’ve told our parents, ‘We’re begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation to the Children’s Hospital or a pet – whatever you want.’ That’s our new tradition.”
Just Jared on Facebook
mila kunis wont be giving her kids gifts this christmas 01
mila kunis wont be giving her kids gifts this christmas 02
mila kunis wont be giving her kids gifts this christmas 03
mila kunis wont be giving her kids gifts this christmas 04
mila kunis wont be giving her kids gifts this christmas 05
mila kunis wont be giving her kids gifts this christmas 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Mila Kunis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr