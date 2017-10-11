Mila Kunis Won't Be Giving Her Kids Gifts This Christmas

Mila Kunis chats on the phone as she runs some errands on Monday afternoon (October 9) in Studio City, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress looked cute in a striped T-shirt, jeans, and Chanel flats as she stepped out for the day.

During a recent interview, Mila revealed that she and husband Ashton Kutcher will not be giving their kids – Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1 – Christmas gifts this year.

“No presents for the kids,” Mila told ET. “We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are [around age] 1, it doesn’t really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2 and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything – it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Mila continued: “We’ve told our parents, ‘We’re begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation to the Children’s Hospital or a pet – whatever you want.’ That’s our new tradition.”