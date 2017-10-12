Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 2:50 pm

Gerard Butler Explains the Evolution of His Big, Scruffy Beard (Video)

Gerard Butler sits down for an interview at Good Morning America on Thursday (October 12) in New York City.

Later on in the morning, the 47-year-old Geostorm actor stopped by Live! with Kelly & Ryan to chat, and Kelly Ripa immediately asked him about his big scruffy beard.

“Your face is very soft! It looks like a rough, rugged beard but it’s a soft beard,” Kelly said.”Do you feel very manly, with the beard?”

Gerard then responded, “I had this beard for a character…but we’ve been waiting to do this additional photography for it… Every 2 weeks I’m trimming it to look like the character. [Now] I let it grow and I got caveman, then I got ape…the last one that I got was basically Wolverine! And I’m sticking with that. That’s a huge compliment!”

Do you think Gerard Butler looks a bit like Wolverine?!

See more from Gerard’s appearance below…
