Is There a 'Happy Death Day' End Credits Scene?

For all you horror film fans out there…Happy Death Day is set to hit theaters on Friday the 13th, and fans want to know if they should stay in their seats for a post-credits scene.

Sources tell us that nothing happens once the credits roll, so you can leave when the movie’s over!

The film is about a college student (Jessica Rothe), who relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Charles Aitken, and Laura Clifton also star.

