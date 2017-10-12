Lin-Manuel Miranda Wants Weinstein Company to Release 'In the Heights' Rights

Quiara Alegria Hudes, the writer behind the book for Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In The Heights, wants The Weinstein Company to sever ties with the show – and Lin-Manuel Miranda is co-signing her request.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, Quiara released a statement on Twitter on Thursday (October 12).

“As a woman, I can no longer do business with The Weinstein Company…I hope The Weinstein Company has enough grace, in the wake of these revelations, to respect my stand as a woman, and to allow us to extricate In The Heights from them. In The Heights deserves a fresh start in a studio where I’ll feel safe (as will my actors and collaborators),” she wrote.

Lin-Manuel, who wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway show, retweeted the statement, adding: “As usual, Quiara does the prose best. She speaks for us both.”

In The Heights was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won four, including Best Musical.

See Quiara‘s statement in full below.