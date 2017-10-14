Scott Disick Says Khloe Kardashian Doesn't Need Parenting Advice

Scott Disick is opening up to share his thoughts on Khloe Kardashian‘s future as a mother and why she doesn’t need his parenting advice.

“Well, if she ever asks I’m sure I would try. But I feel like all of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity, or one block over, that everybody’s kind of there for each other,” the 34-year-old reality star told E! News about the advice he’d give.

“I don’t really need to give advice per se because, we are right there. It’s not like long-distance, ‘hey, maybe you should try this?’ Everybody so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time. So no real advice in that sense,” he added.

Pictured inside: Scott stopping by the Sugar Factory American Brassiere on Friday (October 13) in Bellevue, Wash.