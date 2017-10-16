Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Enjoy a Saturday Date!

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are soaking up the sun together and enjoying a day of pampering!

The 27-year-old actress and 27-year-old model were spotted out together on Saturday afternoon (October 14) in Los Angeles.

Kristen and Stella were seen getting their nails done at Glass Nail Spa before grabbing some healthy looking juice drinks and heading to the Kate Somerville Spa.

Kristen was recently spotted picking up flowers, possibly to bring back to Stella, while hanging out with friends in Los Feliz, Calif.