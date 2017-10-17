Andrew Garfield Backflips for Breast Cancer Research on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2017 at 8:45 am

Andrew Garfield puts his gymnastics skills to good use while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (October 17) on NBC!’

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ellen asks the 34-year-old Breathe star to do a backflip so that she could donate $30,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, courtesy of Ulta Beauty.

Andrew also chats about Breathe and his impromptu lip-sync performance of Whitney Houston‘s “I’m Every Woman” at the Werq the World Tour in London, a drag queen revue, and how it came about.

Watch the full interview below…


